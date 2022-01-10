Mirrored Apple Price Reaches $170.94 (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be purchased for about $170.94 or 0.00409348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a total market cap of $15.65 million and $62,702.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00058693 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00084682 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,140.61 or 0.07520988 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00071836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,772.38 or 1.00034672 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003215 BTC.

About Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 91,553 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

