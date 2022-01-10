Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $103,612.00

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. During the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be purchased for approximately $560.43 or 0.01378708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a total market capitalization of $12.14 million and $103,612.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00057006 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00084943 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.09 or 0.07375571 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,679.35 or 1.00074797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00068256 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Coin Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 21,656 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

