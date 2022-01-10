Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mitek Systems, Inc. is primarily engaged in the development and sale of software products with particular focus on intelligent character recognition and forms processing technology, products and services for the document imaging markets. They develop, market and support what they believe to be the most accurate Automated Document Recognition (ADR) products commercially available for the recognition of hand printed characters. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MITK. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Mitek Systems stock opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average is $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market cap of $729.59 million, a P/E ratio of 86.06 and a beta of 0.36. Mitek Systems has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $23.29.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mitek Systems news, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $43,999.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William K. Aulet sold 7,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $136,720.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,587 shares of company stock worth $769,505 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MITK. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Mitek Systems by 21,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Mitek Systems by 103,163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

