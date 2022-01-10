Mithril (MITH) Price Reaches $0.0463 on Top Exchanges

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 10th. Mithril has a market capitalization of $46.26 million and approximately $10.20 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0463 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mithril has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00012108 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.73 or 0.00317222 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000447 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 56% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000137 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About Mithril

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

