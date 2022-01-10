Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,404 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.31% of Moelis & Company worth $12,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 20.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,094 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 28.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 15,736 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 5.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 1,184.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 133,461 shares during the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $153,602.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $62.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.10. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $48.76 and a 1-year high of $77.49. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $490.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

MC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.