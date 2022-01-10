Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Given New $439.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $436.00 to $439.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.88% from the stock’s current price.

MCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moody’s from $402.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.64.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $372.40 on Monday. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $261.38 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $390.69 and a 200-day moving average of $380.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Moody’s will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total value of $181,848.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $556,086 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,895,215,000 after buying an additional 40,892 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,172,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,967,492,000 after buying an additional 179,514 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Moody’s by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,374,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,948,057,000 after buying an additional 202,540 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Moody’s by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,383,000 after buying an additional 322,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,713,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,911,000 after buying an additional 96,040 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

