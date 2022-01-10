MoonSwap Market Cap Reaches $3.41 Million (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. MoonSwap has a total market capitalization of $3.41 million and $87,030.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0978 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MoonSwap has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.26 or 0.00313313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008944 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000818 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MoonSwap Coin Profile

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 34,924,717 coins and its circulating supply is 34,904,412 coins. MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

