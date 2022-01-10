MoonSwap Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $73,034.00 (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 10th. MoonSwap has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and $73,034.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MoonSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0923 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MoonSwap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.59 or 0.00303683 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00008969 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000031 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000079 BTC.

MoonSwap Coin Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 34,924,717 coins and its circulating supply is 34,904,412 coins. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MoonSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.