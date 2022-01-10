Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires New Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 4.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Celanese by 11.4% in the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its position in Celanese by 7.9% in the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 19,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 5.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in Celanese by 13.8% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.87.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $172.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $115.42 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

In other news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

