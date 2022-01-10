Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $205,000 in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. 1.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $7.22 on Monday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.88.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

