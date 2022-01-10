Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $194,000 Investment in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BFLY opened at $6.07 on Monday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $29.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BFLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Butterfly Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

In other Butterfly Network news, insider Darius Shahida sold 65,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $463,445.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephanie Fielding sold 13,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $95,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

