Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 153,576 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 716.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,000 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,576 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $38,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $58,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,305 shares of company stock valued at $501,107. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $114.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.39 and a 200-day moving average of $141.40. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $178.18.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.96.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

