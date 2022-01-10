Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,543 CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,543 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in CEMEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in CEMEX by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. 37.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $6.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.23. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 6.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CX. Scotiabank raised CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.80 to $9.30 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.20 price target on shares of CEMEX in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.87.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

