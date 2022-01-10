Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $105.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.04. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The business’s revenue was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total value of $308,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.71.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.