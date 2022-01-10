Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. Invests $4.53 Million in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,000. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises 3.0% of Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000.

NYSEARCA XBI traded down $2.35 on Monday, hitting $100.64. 521,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,261,372. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.69. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $102.10 and a 52-week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

