Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. Purchases New Position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 786,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,000. Agenus accounts for approximately 2.7% of Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Agenus by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,582,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,059,000 after buying an additional 437,513 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Agenus by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,903,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,329,000 after buying an additional 2,109,183 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Agenus by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,636,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,945,000 after buying an additional 1,549,205 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agenus by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,386,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,591,000 after buying an additional 583,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agenus in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In other news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $118,357.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Agenus Inc acquired 1,400,000 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Agenus stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,842. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.84. The company has a market cap of $762.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Agenus Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $6.79.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $252.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Agenus Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

