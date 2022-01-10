Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. Takes Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $362.78. 1,654,759 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average of $411.90 and a 200 day moving average of $410.73. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

