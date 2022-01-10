Morgan Stanley Boosts MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target to $76.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.77.

NYSE:MET opened at $67.26 on Friday. MetLife has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $67.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.14 and a 200 day moving average of $61.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MetLife will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of MetLife by 136.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

