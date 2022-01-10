Morgan Stanley Lowers Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $363.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $440.00 to $363.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. cut their price target on Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $350.55.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $232.60 on Thursday. Biogen has a 1-year low of $221.72 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Biogen by 105.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after acquiring an additional 468,973 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Biogen by 22.8% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Biogen by 5.9% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Biogen by 2.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 43,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

