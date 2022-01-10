Morgan Stanley Lowers Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $27.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $29.00.

EPD has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Shares of EPD opened at $23.40 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average is $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.12%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JRM Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 760,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,466,000 after buying an additional 10,734 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 70,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 33,959 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 709,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,217,000. 28.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

