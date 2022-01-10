Morse Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 51.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,910 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 93.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3,760.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 965 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $121.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.52. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

In other news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $612,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.78.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

