Morse Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 178.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,448 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 11,832 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in InMode were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INMD. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,675,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 216.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,249 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $94,892,000 after buying an additional 685,466 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 667,313 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $63,254,000 after buying an additional 206,822 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 803.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 230,788 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $36,799,000 after buying an additional 205,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in InMode by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,281 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $65,166,000 after purchasing an additional 201,600 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. raised their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, InMode presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

InMode stock opened at $54.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.74. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $94.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.38 million. InMode had a net margin of 46.06% and a return on equity of 46.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

