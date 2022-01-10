Morse Asset Management Inc Invests $1.39 Million in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,406 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Generac by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Generac by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bbva USA raised its position in Generac by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on GNRC. UBS Group raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $500.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Monday. Colliers Securities started coverage on Generac in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Generac from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, raised their target price on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.10.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $316.55 on Monday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.21 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $417.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,450. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.