Morse Asset Management Inc Invests $3.70 Million in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,000. GXO Logistics accounts for about 0.9% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $60,000. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

Shares of GXO opened at $83.43 on Monday. GXO Logistics Inc has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $105.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

