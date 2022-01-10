Morse Asset Management Inc Raises Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 137.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.76.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $370.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $234.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.98. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $241.73 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total value of $452,569.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,057 shares of company stock worth $9,123,550. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.