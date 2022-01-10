Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV) Shares Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV) by 36.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 658,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,045 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Motive Capital were worth $6,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOTV. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Motive Capital in the second quarter valued at about $3,116,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Motive Capital during the second quarter worth about $1,057,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Motive Capital during the third quarter worth about $792,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Motive Capital during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Motive Capital during the third quarter worth about $206,000. 57.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motive Capital stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. Motive Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.92.

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020.

