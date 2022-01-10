Mullen Automotive (MULN) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is one of 135 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Mullen Automotive to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

Mullen Automotive has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mullen Automotive’s rivals have a beta of 1.46, indicating that their average stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mullen Automotive and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mullen Automotive $65.71 million -$5.94 million -7.12 Mullen Automotive Competitors $973.97 million -$1.56 million 14.11

Mullen Automotive’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mullen Automotive. Mullen Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.6% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mullen Automotive and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A Mullen Automotive Competitors 677 3209 4974 92 2.50

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 46.18%. Given Mullen Automotive’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mullen Automotive has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Mullen Automotive and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mullen Automotive -2.88% -48.77% -7.33% Mullen Automotive Competitors -38.13% -1,535.34% -9.51%

Summary

Mullen Automotive rivals beat Mullen Automotive on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Mullen Automotive Inc. operates as an electric car company. It develops electric vehicles and energy solutions. The company was founded by David Michery in 2014 and is headquartered in Brea, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.