Multiplier (BMXX) Market Capitalization Achieves $25,333.35

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One Multiplier coin can currently be bought for about $0.0250 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Multiplier has traded down 38.2% against the US dollar. Multiplier has a total market cap of $25,333.35 and $1,084.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00057787 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00083591 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,016.52 or 0.07364576 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,940.08 or 0.99951722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00070293 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Multiplier Coin Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Buying and Selling Multiplier

