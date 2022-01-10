Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Buys 20,130 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,571 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,130 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 2.1% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,009,158 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $407,241,000 after acquiring an additional 387,725 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $491,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 889.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 114,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,947,000 after acquiring an additional 103,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,701 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $80.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $106.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.82 and its 200 day moving average is $65.54. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $39.70 and a 1 year high of $80.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.04%.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

