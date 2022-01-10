Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 81.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,360 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.47.

Shares of PSX opened at $81.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

