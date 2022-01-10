Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,733 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,168,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746,152 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $772,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878,959 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 32,434.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,022,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003,554 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,866 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 82,708.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,858,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,986 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB opened at $35.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.29. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 25th. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

