Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.6% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $65,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $125.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $241.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.24. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $84.57 and a 1-year high of $125.54.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,801 shares of company stock valued at $48,305,317 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

