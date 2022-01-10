Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Sells 145 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 37,148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,859,000 after purchasing an additional 18,347 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $1,274,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.28.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $296.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $283.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $72.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $230.15 and a 52-week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

