Myriad (XMY) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.63 Million

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $625.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Myriad has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000126 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00012413 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,813,554,250 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

