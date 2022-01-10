MySale Group (LON:MYSL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.38

MySale Group plc (LON:MYSL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.38 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.44 ($0.07), with a volume of 3808 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50 ($0.07).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.33, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.08. The company has a market capitalization of £47.69 million and a P/E ratio of -11.00.

About MySale Group (LON:MYSL)

MySale Group plc operates as an online retailer with online flash sales and retail websites in Australia, New Zealand, and South-East Asia. The company, through its online shopping outlets, offer consumer products, such as ladies, men's, and children's fashion clothing, as well as accessories, beauty products, and homeware items.

