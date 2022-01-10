Namecoin Market Capitalization Reaches $18.98 Million (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $18.98 million and $12,042.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for $1.29 or 0.00003125 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,211.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $357.78 or 0.00868156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.63 or 0.00253883 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00023441 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

