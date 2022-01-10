National Bank Financial Boosts Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Price Target to C$4.50

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MGDPF. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$4.50 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.00.

OTCMKTS MGDPF opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46. Marathon Gold has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It focuses on Valentine Gold Project located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

