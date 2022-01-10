National Bank Financial Cuts Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target to C$140.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Gold from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.13.

Royal Gold stock opened at $99.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $129.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.55.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.16 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $606,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 336.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 12,061 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at about $391,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

