National Bank Financial Increases Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Price Target to C$7.75

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CDDRF has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Headwater Exploration in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.45.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

CDDRF stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. Headwater Exploration has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.55.

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.