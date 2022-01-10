National Bank Financial Trims H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Target Price to C$17.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial to C$17.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HR.UN. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.89.

HR.UN stock opened at C$13.29 on Thursday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$11.99 and a 52 week high of C$17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.62.

In related news, Director Ronald C. Rutman purchased 35,160 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.15 per share, with a total value of C$462,311.81. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,374,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$18,076,970.24. Also, Director Alexander Danial Avery purchased 32,000 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$518,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 207,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,353,400. Insiders purchased a total of 92,160 shares of company stock worth $1,371,113 in the last ninety days.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

