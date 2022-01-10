National Bankshares Boosts ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$20.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ARX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$15.75 to C$16.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on ARC Resources to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.37.

TSE:ARX opened at C$12.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of C$5.88 and a 52-week high of C$13.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.34). The business had revenue of C$1.58 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 1.8600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 58.16%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

