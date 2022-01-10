National Bankshares Boosts Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target to C$19.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ERF. ATB Capital raised their target price on Enerplus from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.50 target price on Enerplus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.05.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus stock opened at C$14.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66. Enerplus has a 12 month low of C$3.94 and a 12 month high of C$14.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.09. The firm has a market cap of C$3.59 billion and a PE ratio of -24.99.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$452.27 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.04%.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 5,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.04 per share, with a total value of C$60,202.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 299,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,610,368.01.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.