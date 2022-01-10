National Bankshares Boosts Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$30.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an underpeform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. CIBC raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$14.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.64.

TSE VET opened at C$17.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.85. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$5.55 and a one year high of C$17.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.49.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$538.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$517.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 2.9500002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

