National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for National Energy Services Reunited in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Payne expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the year.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $217.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

NASDAQ:NESR opened at $9.84 on Monday. National Energy Services Reunited has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.82.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NESR. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the third quarter valued at $52,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 123.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 125.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 171.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 213.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 23,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

Read More: What is Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.