NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from GBX 280 to GBX 290. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NatWest Group traded as high as GBX 248.70 ($3.35) and last traded at GBX 247.60 ($3.34), with a volume of 1901028 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 246.50 ($3.32).

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.23) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.37) to GBX 260 ($3.50) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NatWest Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.50) to GBX 300 ($4.04) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 291.25 ($3.92).

In other NatWest Group news, insider Alison Rose sold 58,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.90), for a total transaction of £126,286.70 ($170,174.77).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 221.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 215.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

