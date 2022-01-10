Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Short Interest Down 20.3% in December

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the November 30th total of 145,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 357,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NM stock opened at $3.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.91. Navios Maritime has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13.
Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $1.26. Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 933.60% and a negative net margin of 1.78%.
About Navios Maritime
Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.
