NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the November 30th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NeoGames by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 17,446 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of NeoGames by 25,772.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after acquiring an additional 311,848 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of NeoGames by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 100,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 44,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NeoGames by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 25,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NGMS opened at $26.76 on Monday. NeoGames has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $73.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $588.61 million, a PE ratio of 65.27 and a beta of 3.17.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). NeoGames had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NeoGames will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

