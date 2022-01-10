Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives $668.11 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the forty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $667.42.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Erste Group raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $5.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $535.93. 172,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,453,704. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $630.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $591.54. The company has a market cap of $237.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix has a one year low of $478.54 and a one year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,329 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $4,763,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,792 shares of company stock valued at $20,692,321 over the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Netflix by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,948 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 449 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

