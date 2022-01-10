NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Underweight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $17.00.

NPCE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuroPace from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NeuroPace from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NPCE opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 16.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NeuroPace has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.41.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that NeuroPace will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. 44.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuroPace Company Profile

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

