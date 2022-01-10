NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Underweight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $17.00.
NPCE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuroPace from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NeuroPace from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:NPCE opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 16.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NeuroPace has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.41.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. 44.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NeuroPace Company Profile
NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.
