New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains the natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve the customers. NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar and onshore wind projects. NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions. NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers. NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products. “

Separately, Mizuho lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $40.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.35. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $34.33 and a 1 year high of $44.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 118.85%.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $156,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NJR. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 75.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 80.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

